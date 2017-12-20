The 10 Most Disturbing Vampire Cases Ever Reported

ADVERTISEMENT

Vampires, undead humans that roam the nights and drink the blood of their victims, have gripped the human imagination for centuries. And persistent accounts of vampire activity have sprung up over the years from locations as far apart as central Europe, New England and even rural Dorset in the U.K. Here we list ten of the most chilling vampire reports from the archives.

10. Petar Blagojevich

Back in 1725 a certain Serbian peasant called Petar Blagojevich died, an unremarkable enough fact in itself. But shortly after Blagojevich’s death, nine other villagers died, with each victim succumbing after a strangely short illness. And shockingly, Blagojevich was reported as rising from the dead and demanding food from his own son.

When his son denied Blagojevich’s request, the vampire murdered him and drank his blood. Villagers then exhumed Blagojevich’s body to look for evidence of vampirism such as a lack of decomposition – evidence that they duly found. Petrified, the locals hammered a stake through the corpse’s heart and set the body alight.

