Around 30 feet beneath the surface, a team of archaeologists are at work on the Mediterranean seabed, in search of a lost legend. As they work, the secrets of the deep slowly begin to become clearer. And soon, an incredible find will forever change their understanding of the ancient world.
The 1,200-Year-Old Secret Scientists Discovered at the Bottom of the Ocean Will Drop Your Jaw
French archaeologist Franck Goddio – who was a key part of this team of explorers – has maritime adventure in his blood. His grandfather, after all, was a man named Eric de Bisschop. In addition to inventing the contemporary catamaran, de Bisschop was a leading expert of ancient South Pacific seafaring routes.