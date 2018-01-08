19 Customs Ancient People Had That Would Be Completely Bizarre Today

ADVERTISEMENT

Society has come a long way over the millennia. Yes, no longer do we have to use stones as toilet paper or drink blood to cure diseases. But in ancient times, that’s exactly what people did. So next time you’re lamenting all the terrible things going on in the world, just remember: it could be so much worse. Indeed, these bizarre ancient customs will make you so grateful to be alive in the 21st century.

19. Animal droppings were used for medical treatments

Modern medicine has come a very, very long way since ancient Egypt. After all, chances are your doctor won’t be prescribing you a mixture of donkey and gazelle dung for whatever ails you. Back in ancient times, though, animal feces were a go-to remedy thanks to their supposed healing properties. But while antibiotic substances have since been discovered in some types of dung, that doesn’t make the use of feces in medication any more hygienic.

18. Doctors drilled holes in people’s heads as a form of treatment

Picture it: you walk into your doctor’s office, complaining of a headache. Nodding, he reaches into a drawer before pulling out his Bosch multi-tool and drilling straight into your cranium. Well, that’s exactly what happened in ancient times, albeit minus the power tools. Yes, trepanation – or a hole in the head – was used as a cure for all manner of ailments and disease, both physical and mental.

