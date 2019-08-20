In 1956 A 95-Year Old Revealed A Secret About Abraham Lincoln’s Death That Left America Stunned

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s February 1956 and a 95-year-old man, Samuel J. Seymour, is appearing in an episode of I’ve Got a Secret, a popular game show of its day. The format sees a guest appearing before a panel of four firing questions and trying to guess the contestant’s secret. And once Seymour’s secret is out, the panel, studio audience and viewers alike are stunned.

I’ve Got a Secret originally ran from 1952 to 1967, with revivals in the 1970s and early 2000s. Notable appearances include one by drummer Pete Best, whose secret was that he had been a member of the Beatles before they broke big.

Another notable appearance was by a certain Colonel Harland Sanders. His secret was that he’d opened the first of his fried chicken restaurants using a social security check as finance. Then there was Boris Karloff’s appearance, when he claimed his secret was that he was afraid of mice – you get the idea.

