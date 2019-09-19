It’s May of 2018, and workers are digging in the Wan Chai area of Hong Kong. They’re building a part of the new rail link between Sha Tin in the New Territories and the Central district. Suddenly, one of the workers realizes that he’s come across something that he wasn’t expecting to find.
After A Construction Worker Unearthed A Deadly WWII Relic, Thousands In Hong Kong Were Evacuated
Protruding from the ground, stuck in on its vertical axis, is a bomb. But this isn’t a modern weapon, fashioned in one of China’s 21st-century armaments factories. Instead, it’s a relic of the Second World War that’s been hidden for many years in the soil close to Wan Chai Swimming Pool.