It begins with a strange noise. A weird, low sound rumbles around North End, signifying that something is badly wrong. It’s about 1pm, and millions of gallons of molasses suddenly erupt from a tank holding the sticky mass. It is January 15, 1919 and Boston is about to witness one of its worst disasters.
100 Years After A Giant Molasses Wave Hit Boston, The Disaster Haunts Locals In A Truly Bizarre Way
Nowadays there are plenty of places you may want to see if you’re a tourist in Boston and want to learn about the city’s rich history. You may decide to visit Paul Revere’s house, or Christ Church. It’s less likely that you’re going to look for the site of the Great Molasses Flood, where “sweet, sticky death” once ripped through a community.