Over the course of human history, there have been countless confrontations between different groups and countries. But few of those conflicts were as potentially dangerous for the entire world as the Cuban Missile Crisis in the early 1960s. And due to the incredibly high stakes during that period, a missile silo in Kansas was subsequently prepped.
YouTubers Explored A Secret Cuban Missile Crisis Bunker – And The Footage Has Left Viewers Floored
At the height of the Cold War, the Soviet Union came to an agreement with Cuba to store a number of nuclear weapons in the country. So in the summer of 1962 several silos were built for the missiles, but that led to a massive a crisis after an American jet snapped pictures of the facilities.