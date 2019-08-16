These Rare Photos Give A Glimpse Into The Tough Lives Of Coal Miners 100 Years Ago

ADVERTISEMENT

Immersed in suffocating dust and darkness, coal miners still arguably face some of the harshest working conditions in the world. Indeed, the warren of tunnels crisscrossing the coal-rich hills of the U.S. was largely dug before workers’ rights emerged. And this collection of historical images reveals what life was like for the men who toiled in those early mines.

Now whatever may be said of the mining industries and their negative impacts, coal has fueled incredible social transformations. Before the adoption of oil as a major energy source, coal was widely used to power houses,and drive steam engines. Moreover, without coal there may never have been an industrial revolution.

However, coal mining has also borne a high human cost. For you see, a hundred years ago, accidents and injuries were common in the mines. And nasty diseases such as cancer or Black Lung claimed the lives of many workers, too. Furthermore, despite the significant risks endured, company bosses tended to regard their laborers as expendable and easy to replace.

