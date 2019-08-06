The Abandoned Russian Fort That Once Housed A Deadly Research Facility

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s 1899 on a mysterious fort in the Gulf of Finland, just off the coast of St. Petersburg. Here, Russian scientists are conducting probing experiments on animals, mainly horses, that could well kill them. And if they do, they’ll have no choice but to burn the bodies on the same site. For you see, the threat posed to humans as a result of these tests is also very real.

Now Fort Alexander I was named after the Russian emperor who ruled as Tsar from 1801 until 1825. Furthermore, it was built to protect the imperial Russian capital of St. Petersburg from attacks in the Baltic Sea. Indeed, the city was vulnerable to naval assault along the Gulf of Finland, the eastern arm of the Baltic.

Additionally, the Gulf of Finland was a key part of Russian strategy following the founding of St. Petersburg in 1703. To add to that, the city’s importance increased in 1713 when it took the place of Moscow as Russia’s capital. And apart from a short break in the 18th century, St. Petersburg remained Russia’s capital until 1918.

