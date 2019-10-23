Secret Files Have Exposed What Margaret Thatcher Really Thought About Nelson Mandela

So it wasn’t hard to guess that these files could provide a unique insight into a usually incredibly guarded female leader. What’s more, this particular prime minister had been known to be pushing for Mandela’s release behind the scenes. And once it happened in February 1990, it was only a matter of time before the two would speak. Now, Mandela had served nearly three decades for conspiring to overthrow the South African government. Once out, he entered negotiations with president F.W. de Klerk to end apartheid in the country.

