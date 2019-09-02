7 Decades After A Family Helped This Woman Hide From The Nazis, She Was Reunited With Her Saviours

By David Rule
September 2, 2019

It’s the middle of the 1940s, and war is raging across Europe. In a tiny town in northeastern France, Nazi soldiers are searching a house. The Germans thrust bayonets into dark corners, looking to flush out any Jews that might be hiding there. Under a bed in one of the house’s rooms is a small girl, quivering with fear.

The girl – nowadays known as Charlotte Adelman – had escaped from Paris, hidden inside a truck. She found safe haven in Beaumont-en-Argonne with a local family called the Quatrevilles. These people hid the little girl, despite having no links to her. But now that safety had been shattered – and any noise could mean her death in a Nazi concentration camp.

