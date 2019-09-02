It’s the middle of the 1940s, and war is raging across Europe. In a tiny town in northeastern France, Nazi soldiers are searching a house. The Germans thrust bayonets into dark corners, looking to flush out any Jews that might be hiding there. Under a bed in one of the house’s rooms is a small girl, quivering with fear.
7 Decades After A Family Helped This Woman Hide From The Nazis, She Was Reunited With Her Saviours
The girl – nowadays known as Charlotte Adelman – had escaped from Paris, hidden inside a truck. She found safe haven in Beaumont-en-Argonne with a local family called the Quatrevilles. These people hid the little girl, despite having no links to her. But now that safety had been shattered – and any noise could mean her death in a Nazi concentration camp.