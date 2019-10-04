In a corner of the Warsaw Ghetto during World War Two, a woman is figuring out how she can get an infant of a mere five months to safety. At any moment, the Nazis could find her. And if they do, the outlook for her and the child is grim. But if Irena Sendler is afraid, she doesn’t let it stop her.
This Woman Saved Thousands Of Kids From The Nazis – And She Did It In The Most Extraordinary Way
When she has gotten the child to her new home, Sendler writes the infant’s name, the child’s parents’ names and where the infant will live on a piece of paper, which she puts in a jar. In the jar are many other names – the identities of the Jewish children she’s saved from the Nazis.