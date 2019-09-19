With a row of military honors adorning his chest and a feeling of pride no doubt in his heart, Bronislaw Karwowski leads his granddaughter, Joanna, down the aisle on her wedding day. Now aged 94, the World War II veteran has seen first-hand some of the most devastating chapters in human history – but this fall day is one of joy. One can only imagine that there is hardly a dry pair of eyes in the room as the two walk arm-in-arm through the church.
2 Days After This WWII Hero Gave His Granddaughter Away, The Family Were Dealt A Devastating Blow
With a row of military honors adorning his chest and a feeling of pride no doubt in his heart, Bronislaw Karwowski leads his granddaughter, Joanna, down the aisle on her wedding day. Now aged 94, the World War II veteran has seen first-hand some of the most devastating chapters in human history – but this fall day is one of joy. One can only imagine that there is hardly a dry pair of eyes in the room as the two walk arm-in-arm through the church.
Decades before reaching this happy moment, Karwowski had taken up arms against both the Nazis and the communists. Indeed, the war hero had seen terrible trials and hardships over the course of his life. And on such a beautiful day, it must have seemed impossible to imagine that more heartbreak would follow just hours after Joanna’s wedding.