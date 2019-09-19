2 Days After This WWII Hero Gave His Granddaughter Away, The Family Were Dealt A Devastating Blow

With a row of military honors adorning his chest and a feeling of pride no doubt in his heart, Bronislaw Karwowski leads his granddaughter, Joanna, down the aisle on her wedding day. Now aged 94, the World War II veteran has seen first-hand some of the most devastating chapters in human history – but this fall day is one of joy. One can only imagine that there is hardly a dry pair of eyes in the room as the two walk arm-in-arm through the church.

