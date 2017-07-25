3 Years After This Teen Mysteriously Disappeared, A Hunter Discovered A Bathing Suit In The Woods

On Tuesday, June 27, 2000 in the sleepy town of Warren, Massachusetts, a teenage lifeguard arrives for her shift at the local pond at 10:00 p.m. Just 20 minutes later a mother arrives with her kids for a swim to find the lifeguard’s post deserted. For three years the disappearance of Molly Bish will remain a mystery – until one man makes a strange discovery in the woods.
In June 2000 young, blonde-haired Molly was enjoying her summer break like any other teenage girl. Having attended prom and finished her junior year, the committed athlete had taken a job at Comins Pond, a local swimming destination just south of the center of town. Not one to rest on her laurels, she had sacrificed her Saturdays to train for the role.
On the morning of June 27 Molly’s mother, Magi, dropped her daughter off for work at Comins Pond. According to Magi, Molly told her that she loved her, then set off through an empty parking lot to begin her day. However when Sandra Woodworth and her children arrived shortly after, the teenager was nowhere to be seen.
