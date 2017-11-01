4 Years After A Boy Went Missing, The Trail Of Clues He’d Left Led Police To His Hidden Prison

ADVERTISEMENT

In the suburbs of Atlanta, Georgia, a young boy is hard at work in the yard of a comfortable home. As his neighbors look on, they have no idea that Gregory Jean Jr. has been missing for four long years. Finally, he manages to leave a trail of clues hinting at his whereabouts, and his extraordinary story is unraveled at last.

Back in 2010, Gregory was living with his mother Lisa Smith in Orlando, Florida. His father Gregory Jean Sr. was not married to Lisa, and the couple were living apart. However, they had established an informal agreement that saw Gregory Sr. send funds to help Lisa care for Gregory Jr. and his brother, Samuel.

Although his parents were no longer together, Gregory Jr. made every effort to stay in contact with his father. Every day, when he came home from school, he would speak to Gregory Sr. on the telephone. And despite the family troubles, he admitted that he loved his dad.

