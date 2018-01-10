45 Years After His Mother Was Murdered, This Hollywood Actor Has Helped Crack The Case

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a cold February day in Connecticut, and Dylan McDermott hears a gunshot coming from his family home. He sees his mother wheeled out on a stretcher; a court later records a verdict of accidental death. Four decades later, he’s a successful Hollywood star – but questions still remain about what really happened on that fateful day.

Dylan McDermott was born on October 26, 1961, in Waterbury, a city some 30 miles southwest of Hartford, CT. As a teenager, he saw movie stars like Marlon Brando and Humphrey Bogart on the big screen and aspired to be like his idols. Then, when he was 15, he got the break that he had been looking for.

ADVERTISEMENT

His father, Richard, had married Eve Ensler, the playwright who would go on to write The Vagina Monologues. Aged just 23, she adopted Dylan – who was known as Mark at the time – and encouraged him to follow his dreams. In fact, she even created roles in her plays specifically for the teenager to perform.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT