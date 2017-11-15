48 Years After The Infamous Murders, The Youngest Member Of The Manson Family Has Broken Her Silence

In amidst the chaos of 1960s California, 14-year-old Dianne Lake is drifting alone. Searching for a sense of belonging, she meets Charles Manson and falls in with his infamous cult. Finally, almost five decades later, she reveals the truth about life with the murderous Manson Family.
The story began on March 21, 1967, when Charles Manson, a 32-year-old car thief from Ohio, was released from Terminal Island prison in Los Angeles, CA. Back on the outside, Manson moved north to San Francisco, where he soon found an apartment and eked out a living begging on the streets.
At the time, the Summer of Love was dawning, and the city’s Haight-Ashbury district was at the very heart of the hippie movement. Before long, Manson had reinvented himself as a guru, espousing a mixture of Scientology and his own philosophy, which painted him as the Son of God.
