More Than 70 Foster Kids Have Gone Missing From Care In Kansas, And Police Only Recently Found Out

It’s summer in Kansas, and three teenage sisters disappear from their great aunt’s home. Six weeks later, no trace of them has been found. As questions begin to be asked about the system that placed them in their relative’s care, a shocking truth starts to emerge.
Although we tend to associate foster care with children from broken homes, there are many different reasons why young people end up in the system. In some cases, their birth families are not able to properly fulfill their emotional and physical needs. In others, external circumstances may render parents temporarily incapable of caring for their child.
In 2017 more than 7,000 children spent time in foster care in Kansas alone. Of these, some went on to return to their families, while others ended up permanently placed with adoptive parents. Additionally, there was a third group, composed of young people who eventually grew too old for care.
