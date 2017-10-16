This Actress Leapt To Her Death From The Hollywood Sign – And People Say She Still Haunts The Hills

It’s September in Los Angeles, and a troubled young woman throws herself from the top of the famous Hollywood sign. But even though her body is recovered from the ravine below, the tragic story doesn’t end there. More than 80 years after her untimely death, this wannabe starlet is said to still wander these Californian hills.
For almost 100 years, the iconic sign has kept watch over the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, California, welcoming the countless young hopefuls who arrive in search of fortune and fame. But the entertainment industry is tough, and many of them will leave with the city with broken dreams.
Even now, Hollywood is still a major player in the global movie industry. But back in the 1930s, it was the entertainment capital of the world. For the past two decades, it had been home to a number of major production companies. As a result, anyone with an interest in the silver screen was flocking to the Los Angeles hills.
