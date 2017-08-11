28 Hours After This Hiker Went Missing, Rescuers Found Her – And The Chilling Texts She’d Written

ADVERTISEMENT

Amber Kohnhorst, a 25-year-old hiker, has been trapped overnight on a remote cliff face in Arizona after suffering a serious fall, more than a thousand miles from everything and everyone she knows. Finally rescuers are beginning to close in – but what they find on her cellphone reveals a heartbreaking reality.

The previous day, May 20, 2016, Kohnhorst arrived in Cane Beds, a small settlement in Mohave County, AZ, having traveled some 1,500 miles to reach the picturesque desert terrain. She was on a week-long break from her job as an intensive care nurse in the cardiovascular surgical unit at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

As a lifelong lover of animals and the great outdoors, Kohnhorst had planned to spend a week staying at an Airbnb accommodation in Cane Beds, from where she would travel to volunteer at the Best Friends Animal Society, a sanctuary just across the border in Utah. In her spare time, the young nurse hoped to explore the beautiful Arizona wilderness.

