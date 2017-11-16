After This Mom Gave Birth To Twins, A Woman Began Sharing Photos Of Them With Different Names

ADVERTISEMENT

At home in Missouri with her twin baby girls, April Willis followed in the footsteps of many new mothers. Logging on to Facebook, she began to show off photographs of her daughters on the social networking site. But little did she know that a stranger was about to change their lives for good.

April and her husband Nathan live in Neosho, a city on the fringes of the Ozark Mountains in Missouri. And in 2012 they welcomed two beautiful, healthy twin daughters to the family. Named Sophia and Vivienne, the girls quickly became the center of their mother’s world.

Parenting multiple children brings plenty of challenges, however, and April soon joined a Facebook group to interact to other moms in the same situation. But with hundreds of thousands of people using the pages, she knew that it was sensible not to publicize her real name.

