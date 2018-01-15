20 Amazing Discoveries Made In 2017 That Changed The Face Of History

ADVERTISEMENT

Each year sees exciting new finds by historians and archaeologists, and 2017 was no exception. From the mystery of a previously unknown void in the Great Temple of Giza to the discovery of a lost kingdom in Scotland that thrived some 1,500 years ago, 2017 was packed with fascinating new takes on history. Here are 20 of the most exciting finds, all of which have added to our knowledge about the past.

20. Unique dinosaur fossil displayed

First dug from the ground in 2011, it took six years of painstaking conservation work to reveal this stunning 110-million-year-old dinosaur fossil, which was first exhibited at Canada’s Royal Tyrrell Museum in 2017. The well-preserved Borealopelta fossil is of special interest as the Borealopelta was a land animal, but the fossil remains were found in what used to be a sea. Indeed, at the time of the Borealopelta’s existence, the nearest land was some 125 miles away. Moreover, it’s thought a flood may have taken this specimen out to sea.

19. New Dead Sea Scroll cave uncovered

The first fragments of the Dead Sea Scrolls were discovered as early as the 1940s in the desert of Judea by Bedouin shepherds. However, new discoveries are still being made. One such was in 2017, after the unearthing of an entire new cave was announced by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Artifacts in the cave included storage jars from the Second Temple period, 530 BC to 70 AD. “This is one of the most exciting archaeological discoveries, and the most important in the last 60 years, in the caves of Qumran,” said archaeologist Dr. Oren Gutfeld.

