Experts Studying King Tutankhuman’s Dagger Claimed It Has Extraterrestrial Origins

When Howard Carter opened Tutankhamun’s tomb in 1925, the extravagantly opulent grave goods he found amazed the world. But something Carter couldn’t have known about an iron dagger found in the Pharaoh’s grave is even more astonishing. The dagger, we now know thanks to modern analysis, has an extraordinary origin. It’s not of this planet.
When Tutankhamun died some 3,300 years ago, his mummified remains were laid to rest in a triple coffin and surrounded by a huge array of artefacts. Two daggers were actually included within the mummy wrappings; one had a gold blade, the other an iron one. The gold one was no surprise, since the ancient Egyptians were highly skilled at working with the precious metal.