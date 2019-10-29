Archaeologists In Egypt Claim They’ve Discovered Exactly What Cleopatra Smelled Like

The year is 2019, but the chemical compound discovered by a team of scientists is transporting their imaginations far back in time. The compound emits an aroma which no one has experienced since the days of the Egyptian pharaohs. Evoking the mysterious and mystical world of ancient Alexandria, the aroma appears to be the bodily scent exuded by Queen Cleopatra…
Of course, the name of Cleopatra, her mythic legacy and, most memorably, the story of her tragic love affair with Mark Antony, has stood the test of time. Indeed, artists and craftsmen have depicted her image since antiquity, despite having no idea how she looked. In fact, her variously imagined form has been sculptured from marble, painted on canvas, inscribed on coinage and etched onto glass.