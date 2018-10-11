This 4,300-Year-Old Tomb Was Discovered In 1940. Now The Door To Its Eerie Remains Has Been Opened

ADVERTISEMENT

In 1940 Egyptologist Zaki Saad was investigating the Saqqara necropolis – a burial ground found to the south of present-day Cairo. During his search, however, Saad uncovered the Tomb of Mehu, which by this time was over 4,000 years old. And although the tomb remained closed to public view for nearly 80 years, now it is finally open to visitors.

It’s fair to say that ancient Egypt has left a considerable impression upon the world that has succeeded it. To this day, in fact, Ancient Egyptian history and culture are sources of great fascination to people, with publishers and television producers all continuing to pour time and money into producing fresh books and shows about the civilization.

And life in Ancient Egypt flourished in part thanks to the exploitation of the Nile River valley for agricultural purposes. With the abundance of crops produced, Ancient Egyptians were therefore able to pursue the development of their culture and put further resources into construction and trade.

