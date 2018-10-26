When Archaeologists Unearthed An Ancient Thracian Tomb, Inside Lay A Remarkably Well-Preserved Relic

By Suzi Marsh
October 26, 2018
Image: United Bulgarian Bank

Near Karanovo village in southeastern Bulgaria, archaeologists are excavating an ancient burial mound. Around 1,800 years ago, a great man was laid to rest here. And now the secrets of his grave are being revealed. But as they dig through the earth, they discover an incredible relic that’s remained untouched for centuries.

Image: Johann Georg Trautmann

Thousands of years ago, an ancient people lived in the region now occupied by Turkey, Greece, Romania, Macedonia and Bulgaria. Known as the Thracians, the first known mention of them is in Homer’s Iliad, which notes them as being allied with Troy during the Trojan War.

Image: Alexikoua

Over time, the Thracians spread out over much of southeastern Europe. And although they eventually came under Roman control in the first century A.D., they remained a powerful and formidable people.

