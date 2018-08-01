An Archaeologist Was Exploring A Cave In Europe When He Found An Incredible, 43,000-Year-Old Relic

ADVERTISEMENT

Archaeologist Ivan Turk discovered a strange relic buried deep in a Slovenian cave. And it’s one that could transform what we know about ancient man.

In a cave high above Slovenia’s Idrijca River, archaeologists sift through the relics of a culture that lived tens of thousands of years ago. But among the remains of animals and echoes of long-lost people is a controversial discovery. People may well talk for decades about a mysterious bone dating from the Late Pleistocene era.

Today, the planet is more explored than ever before, and there are few places that remain totally untouched by human exploration. However, the deep caves scattered around the world are among the last bastions of mystery and discovery, often keeping their ancient secrets hidden for many thousands of years.

Perhaps some of the most famous caves are those at Lascaux, France, where a series of incredible paintings dating back some 17,000 years were discovered in 1940. Elsewhere, in the West Bank, a complex of chambers in the limestone cliffs of Qumran were found to be concealing one of the most significant archaeological discoveries of the 20th century – the Dead Sea Scrolls.

