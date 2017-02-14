Archaeologists Discovered A Cave That Contained The Most Important Ancient Scrolls In History

On a dusty hillside in the Middle East, a team of archaeologists picks their way through a hidden cave. Tucked inside a dark tunnel, they uncover a collection of pottery jars. They might not look like much, but this discovery could transform history as we know it.
In February of 2017, researchers from Liberty University in Virginia and the Hebrew University in Jerusalem made a startling announcement. In partnership with the Israel Antiquities Authority, they had been investigating some caves at Qumran in the West Bank.
Located around a mile from the Dead Sea in the Judean Desert, Qumran is near the site of an ancient Jewish settlement. Over the years, many interesting historical discoveries have come to light here.
