Archaeologists Were Exploring Maya Ruins When They Discovered This Mysterious 1,600-Year-Old Tablet

In the rainforests of Guatemala, a team of archaeologists are trying to excavate ruins dating back to the Maya Empire. But while searching for a forgotten stairway, they stumble across a far more fascinating find: a stone tablet, carved some 1,600 years ago or so. And what the object depicts gives the group some incredible insights into arguably history’s most mysterious civilization.

The Maya Empire was a complex, far-reaching civilization that existed throughout central America long before European settlers crossed the Atlantic Ocean. First emerging in around 2,000 BC, the Maya peoples thrived across what is now Belize and Guatemala; they also extended into parts of Mexico, Honduras and El Salvador.

Known for their advanced grasp of architecture, art, astronomy and mathematics, the Maya peoples also began raising elaborate temples and settlements across their empire. And after around 250 AD, much of their civilization was centered around powerful city-states connected by politics and trade. However, the outbreak of war in the 800s began to destabilize the region.

