Archaeologists Made A 14,400-Year-Old Discovery In Jordan That Radically Rewrites Human History

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Black Desert of Jordan, archaeologists spent several years investigating a site called Shubayqa 1. They believed that the people who lived there could reveal more about one of humanity’s greatest innovations. Searching the ruins of a fireplace, they found the ashes of an ancient meal. Its contents may turn traditional ideas about the development of agriculture on their head.

The earliest humans were hunter-gatherers. They foraged for edible plants and hunted animals for sustenance. As the seasons changed, so did the availability of food. People would have to migrate to find new sources of nourishment. This way of living spanned the larger portion of human history. Agriculture and the sedentary life that accompanies it are relatively new inventions.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are a few hunter-gatherer societies still in existence. They include the San in the southern part of Africa, the Mbuti in Central Africa and the Copper Inuit in the Arctic. The areas where these people live are not good places to grow crops or keep animals. Their lifestyle has been studied to help understand what ancient hunter-gatherer societies may have been like.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT