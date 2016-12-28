In an ancient cemetery in western Poland, a team of archaeologists was hard at work excavating Medieval graves. But as they uncovered the remains of humans buried centuries before, they realized that something was amiss. Some of the bodies had been damaged in a strange and sinister way, suggesting that dark and mysterious forces had been at work.
In December 2016, a strange story began to reach the world’s press. Archaeologists from Poland’s Museum of Fortress Kostrzyn had been in the village of Górzyca carrying out some excavation work on a cemetery that dated back to the 13th century.
The cemetery had been associated with the Bishopric of Lebus, a Roman Catholic district of Poland and a one-time territory of the Roman Empire. At one point, a Gothic cathedral had overlooked the graves.
