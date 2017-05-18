Archaeologists In Egypt Uncovered An Underground Tomb Filled With Creepy 1,500-Year-Old Occupants

ADVERTISEMENT

Deep in Egypt’s Nile Valley, a team of archaeologists is excavating an ancient site. Amongst the mummified remains of animals and birds, they discover something different buried in the dirt. There, they uncover the mummies of long-dead humans, hidden beneath the ground for 2,000 years.

In 2016 a team of students from Cairo University traveled to Tuna al-Gabal, a village in central Egypt. Once part of the ancient city of Hermopolis, this settlement on the edge of the desert guards a vast treasure trove of fascinating archaeological finds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Previously, researchers had discovered a large necropolis in the region. It was home to thousands of mummified animals such as baboons and falcons. Furthermore, two human tombs were uncovered. One belonged to a priest, the other to a young woman who died in tragic circumstances back in Roman times.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT