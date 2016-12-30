ADVERTISEMENT

At the summit of a mist-shrouded hill, a team of archaeologists investigate the remnants of ancient walls built by settlers thousands of years ago. But as they trace the scattered relics of the distant past, an astonishing picture begins to become clear. And it’s a far bigger discovery than any of them had expected to find.

Vlochos is a small village located some 190 miles north of the city of Athens, Greece. And just south of the village stands an isolated hill known as Strongilovoúni, which recently has been causing quite a stir.

For 200 years, archaeologists have been aware of a scattering of ancient remains located on the hill. The outlines of walls and buildings could be seen, suggesting that at one time people had settled there and called the region home.

