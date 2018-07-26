Archaeologists Found These Ancient Relics In Israel – And They’ve Shaped How We See The Romans

ADVERTISEMENT

Beneath the mountains of northern Israel, workers are recreating a great railway. This legendary transport system once ran from the Mediterranean all the way to the Sea of Galilee. But during construction, they stumble across something of even greater historical significance. For they had found the relics of an industry that thrived 1,600 years ago.

Back then, the region that is now Israel was under the control of the Roman Empire. The country wasn’t alone. At the time, the Empire also ruled over vast areas of the Mediterranean and Europe. But although imperial influence had begun to wane, the area still enjoyed the benefits that the Romans had introduced across their lands.

Although the Romans were often plagued by power struggles, they had a rich culture that spread across their territory. The arts in particular were highly prized across the empire. From Rome to Jerusalem, paintings, sculptures and lavish architecture decorated homes and public buildings .

