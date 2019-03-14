Archaeologists Have Found 50 Enormous Geoglyphs That Predate Peru’s Mysterious Nazca Lines

ADVERTISEMENT

Almost 100 feet above the Peruvian desert, drones capture aerial footage of the ground below. And when archaeologists study the resulting images, they discover something that they weren’t expecting: traces of ancient geoglyphs carved into the rock many centuries ago. Now, experts have revealed a fascinating glimpse of these long-lost human creations.

First emerging around 100 B.C., the Nazca were a people who once flourished in the south of Peru. Native to the valleys of the Ica River and the Rio Grande de Nazca, they were known for their advanced artistic and technological skills. And even today, long after their culture has disappeared, they are remembered in the place names of their former homeland.

According to experts, the Nazca were an agricultural society that entertained strange practices such as cranial manipulation – a technique used to deform a young child’s skull. They were nonetheless also considered sophisticated for their time. In fact, they constructed an aqueduct system that is still utilized today.

