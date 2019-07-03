Archaeologists In India Unearthed 4,500-Year-Old Skeletal Remains That Reveal Ancient Secrets

ADVERTISEMENT

At a burial site in India once used by people from the Harappan era, archaeologists are busying themselves with work. Given that they’re excavating a cemetery, the fact that they discover dozens of different graves hardly comes as a surprise. But then, they eventually do find something which can be considered genuinely astonishing.

The archaeologists – who worked at the Harappan site from 2013 to 2016 – were from India’s Deccan College Post-Graduate and Research Institute, which is based in the city of Pune. Furthermore, scientists from the Institute of Forensic Science at South Korea’s Seoul National University College of Medicine helped with the detailed analysis of the finds.

Professor Vasant Shinde of the Deccan College led the dig near an area known as Rakhigarhi. Although a rural village today, Rakhigarhi was once a major part of the Harappa civilization, which thrived in what is now India and Pakistan between 3,900 and 4,600 years ago. The modern settlement in northern India is some 80 miles from the country’s capital, New Delhi.

