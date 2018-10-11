Archaeologists In Israel Claim They’ve Discovered The Place Where Jesus Turned Water Into Wine

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the New Testament’s Book of John, Jesus Christ turned water into wine at a wedding held in the village of Cana. Several sites in the Middle East have been mooted over the centuries as the true location of this first miracle performed by Jesus. And new archaeological discoveries might hold the key to this mystery.

In three of the four gospels of the New Testament – Mathew, Luke and Mark – Jesus actually declines to perform miracles to prove he is the Son of God. But the account of his life given in John is radically different. In that text, Jesus is recorded as carrying out no fewer than seven miracles, including transforming water into wine.

Scholars and archaeologists have spent lifetimes trying to trace the steps of Jesus. But the obstacles to proving that one particular location is somewhere that Jesus performed a miracle are formidable. The fact is that the Gospels, the records of Jesus’ life, were written almost 2,000 years ago, so pinning down specific locations is an almost impossible task.

