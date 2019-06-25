Archaeologists Say They’ve Discovered The Infamous Biblical City Of Sodom

ADVERTISEMENT

At an ancient site close to the shores of the Dead Sea, a team of archaeologists is hard at work uncovering relics from another age. Thousands of years ago, the inhabitants of this city disappeared – for reasons that experts have never fully understood. But now, evidence is mounting that this was once the site of a biblical disaster.

The city of Tall el-Hammam once stood in Middle Ghor, a plain stretching for more than 15 miles across the region now known as Jordan. And once, as many as 65,000 people called this kingdom home. But when the city and its neighbors mysteriously collapsed, this ancient civilization disappeared into the mists of time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, thousands of years later, archaeologists are finally discovering what caused the fall of Tall el-Hammam. And as the evidence points to a fiery destruction from above, another theory begins to emerge. Could this be the biblical city of Sodom, said to have been obliterated with brimstone by a vengeful god? According to some experts, it could.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT