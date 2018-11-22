Archaeologists Stumbled Upon A Mysterious Secret Tunnel Hidden Beneath An Ancient Mexican Pyramid

ADVERTISEMENT

In a part of Mexico that may have first been inhabited in 400 BCE, archaeologists have long searched for more information about the mysterious people who lived there. Their most recent research has revealed a fascinating new aspect of one of the structures that those people left behind.

Civilizations that existed in Mexico and other parts of Central America before it was conquered by the Spanish are known as Mesoamerican. The Mesoamericans built great cities and monuments, and made important discoveries in everything from agriculture to mathematics. Some of their most recognizable accomplishments are their pyramid-shaped temples.

One of those great cities of Mesoamerica was Teotihuacán. In Nahuatl, the language of the Aztec people, this means “City of the Gods” or “the place where men become gods”, but it isn’t an Aztec city. It turns out to the contrary that the Aztecs moved there many years before it was built. Its origins date to long before the Aztec became a dominant power.

