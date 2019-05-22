Archaeologists Think This Enormous Hand May Have Been Part Of The Tallest Marble Statue Ever Built

ADVERTISEMENT

The Amman Citadel in Jordan is one of the oldest continuously occupied sites in the world. Indeed, artifacts found there date back thousands of years. It’s also home to several impressive architectural feats, one of which is the Temple of Hercules. Construction of the temple began around 162 A.D., but it was never completed. And while the statue that stood there may have been the largest in the world, today, only a few pieces remain.

In 225 B.C., the author Philo of Byzantium wrote a work he called On the Seven Wonders. In it, he describes seven “themata,” or things to see. These days, we might call them must-sees. They were, in the writer’s opinion, the most remarkable feats of engineering and art in the ancient world, and therefore, places that every traveler should visit.

Today, we’re don’t actually know if all the wonders ever really existed. And even if they did, their descriptions may well be subject to exaggeration. It’s impossible to know for sure, because six of the wonders didn’t make it to modern times. Some fell to natural disasters, such as earthquakes. Others fell victim to human malice. Only one survives.

