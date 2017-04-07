Archaeologists Have Uncovered Ancient Mosaics That Could Unravel The Mystery Of A Lost Roman City

ADVERTISEMENT

In a small town in the south of France, a team of archaeologists is digging for ancient secrets. There are rumors that a lost city is buried nearby, but nobody has ever found it. Now, under the earth, they discover the tiles of a great, intricate mosaic. Have they finally found the mysterious Ucetia? And if so, what can they learn about its past?

The city of Nîmes in the Occitane region of France is famous for its connections to the Roman Empire. In fact, 2,000 years ago it was considered among the most significant cities in the country. Even today, visitors can see plenty of evidence to support this claim, including a vast amphitheater, an ancient aqueduct and one of the best-preserved Roman temples in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the many archaeological treasures discovered at Nîmes over the years is a stela, or inscribed stone. On it was written the names of 12 Roman towns, all thought to be located nearby. And one of them, called Ucetia, has remained a mystery for many centuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT