Archaeologists Have Unearthed An Ancient City They Claim Was The Home Of A Legendary Biblical King

Archaeologist Professor Avraham Faust has worked at an Israeli excavation site called Tel ‘Eton for the past 12 years, and he’s made some extraordinary finds. Faust and his team have uncovered areas of the site that date as far back as the 11th century B.C. And, according to some interpretations of the Old Testament, that could mean the site was occupied at the time of King David and King Solomon.

David was the king who came to the throne as leader of the Jews after the deaths of the previous ruler, Saul, and of Saul’s son Jonathan. Before he became king, David famously killed the giant Goliath with a sling shot in an incident that has come to represent any battle between a weak and a strong opponent that the weaker wins by guile.

David’s life was a colorful one, to say the least. Although a hero to the Israelites because of his defeat of Goliath and the Philistines, as well as his capture of Jerusalem, his behavior was sometimes outrageous. The story of Bathsheba well illustrates this.

