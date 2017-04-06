Archaeologists Unearthed This 2,500-Year-Old Celtic Tomb, But The Body Inside Left Them Baffled

On the outskirts of a town in north-east France, the developers are moving in. But before construction can begin, a team of archaeologists is scouring the earth for noteworthy finds. Buried beneath the ground, they discover an ancient tomb that has been lost to history. And inside, they find a secret that will leave them baffled…
The story began back in October 2014, when researchers from the National Institute for Preventative Archaeological Research, or INRAP, were called to the site outside Lavau in the Aube region in north-east France. Their job is to investigate the archaeological significance of areas where development is proposed and then preserve history wherever possible.
With work on a new commercial park about to begin, the team from INRAP started their excavations. For the next five months, the archaeologists worked to uncover the secrets that lay buried beneath the soil. And then, in March 2015, they made a stunning announcement.
