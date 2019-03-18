Archaeologists Have Just Unearthed The Earliest Copy Of History’s Most Famous Epic Poem

ADVERTISEMENT

Ancient Greece was one of the most important civilizations in European history. One of its more significant sites was at Olympia, where archaeologists have been excavating for over a century. Today, they’re still finding priceless artifacts – and they’ve recently discovered something that may shed light on one of Greece’s greatest poems.

The culture of ancient Greece has, in may ways, shaped our modern world. Ideas from Greek philosophers and mathematicians remain influential today and the English language is full of words which derive from Greek. And much of the literature produced within the civilization is still studied today, thousands of years after its creation.

Olympia was built on Greece’s Peloponnese peninsula and was one of its most important sites. According to legend it was once home to Zeus, the king of the gods. It became a religious sanctuary and the Temple of Zeus was built there. It is perhaps the holiness of the site that contributed to it becoming the birthplace of the original Olympic Games.

