Archaeologists Have Unearthed An Incredible Artifact At The Site Where Jesus Fed The 5,000

It’s 2019 and a team of archaeologists are working in Jordan Park in Israel’s Golan Heights. They’ve been excavating this site, called et-Tell, for decades, unearthing evidence about the country’s biblical past. The team comes across a stunning find which likely dates back to around 3,000 years ago, a time when King David lived. And this may also be a key site in the New Testament story of the life of Jesus Christ.

The dig location is on the banks of the Jordan River, to the north of the Sea of Galilee. And, according to the New Testament’s Book of John, three of Jesus’ disciples came from a fishing village called Bethsaida by this seashore. And archaeologists believe they have identified the site of this ancient settlement in the et-Tell area.

In fact, the 20-strong international team of archaeologists led by the University of Nebraska’s Professor Rami Arav believes that the site’s history long precedes the appearance of Jesus 2,000 years ago. Indeed, Arav believes that this location goes as far back as the Old Testament’s King David from some 3,000 years ago.

