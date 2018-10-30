Archaeologists In England Have Unearthed An Iron Age Grave Filled With A Cache Of Incredible Relics

ADVERTISEMENT

When construction workers at a site in northern England stumbled across a trove of ancient artifacts, they called in archaeologists to explore further. And what the team ultimately unearthed has the potential to completely redefine what we know about the Iron Age in Britain.

And the find certainly doesn’t mark the first time that something of archaeological significance has been revealed at an unlikely location in the U.K. In 2012, for instance, the skeleton of King Richard III was found buried in a parking lot in the English city of Leicester. Neither is it unusual that construction workers first dug up the relics, since that has been the case with many items of historical importance unearthed in the U.K.

This particular discovery, however, took place in Pocklington, a town in the northern English region of Yorkshire. David Wilson Homes had initially been looking to build houses on the site; then, when the artifacts were revealed, the company had to employ the services of the nearby MAP Archaeological Practice.

