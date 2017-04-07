Archaeologists Unearthed A Vast Palace That Could Be The Birthplace Of Britain’s Most Legendary King

On a windswept cliff top in the far west of England, a team of archaeologists are excavating an ancient settlement. Slowly, a series of massive walls emerge from beneath the ground. An important building clearly existed here at one time or another. But could the discovery add credit to one of history’s most enduring legends?
In July 2016, a team from England’s Cornwall Archaeological Unit arrived in Tintagel, a small village in the county of Cornwall. They were there to embark on a program of excavations due to last three weeks. And eventually, they hoped to demystify some of the legends and rumors surrounding this wild spot on the Atlantic coast.
The excavations were, in fact, part of a larger five-year research project funded by English Heritage, a charity that manages many of England’s historic landmarks. The goal of the project was to shed some light on the origins of the ancient ruins at Tintagel, first discovered in the 1930s.
