Archaeologists Unearthed A Stone Age Village In Israel That Could Help Rewrite Human History

ADVERTISEMENT

In the valleys of Jordan, in Israel, archaeologists are excavating the remains of an ancient settlement. But as they recover relics and artifacts from the fascinating site, a startling picture begins to emerge. And it’s shedding new light on the lives of the humans who lived there over 10,000 years ago.

Beginning just over two million years ago, the Stone Age ushered in a time of great change for early humans. Having learned to craft weapons and tools, they took their first steps on the long road to the civilization that we know and recognize today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spanning a period of around three million years, the Stone Age is typically broken up into three different eras. They are the Paleolithic, the Mesolithic and the Neolithic stages. And by the time that the period drew to a close, mankind was no longer the nomadic hunter-gatherer. We had become relatively sophisticated people capable of refined tasks such as working with metal.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT