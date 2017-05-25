Archeologists Uncovered 50,000-Year-Old Artifacts In This Cave That Rewrite Australian History

On a remote island off the coast of Western Australia, a team of archaeologists is hard at work. Slowly, they are uncovering evidence of some of the first humans ever to set foot on Australian soil. Furthermore, what they discover will amaze them and change history as we know it for good.
For archeologists studying the history of ancient humans, Australia has always proved a fascinating location. Indeed, it is believed that the earliest Australians were among the first humans ever to leave Africa. While some hold that they arrived there via a long-vanished land bridge, others have suggested that settlement could have happened by sea.
Exactly when these events occurred has also been a matter of some debate. However, based on previously discovered sites in South Australia and the Northern Territory, researchers have been able to come up with a rough estimate of around 47,000 years ago.
